According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a climber that appeared to be free soloing at the time of an accident has died in Eldorado Canyon State Park.
A group of four climbers found a fallen male in the area of Rincon Wall at about 5:45 PM on Wednesday and reported the discovery to authorities. At the time the climbers found him, he was not conscious, not breathing, and appeared to be deceased.
Rocky Mountain Fire and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group arrived on the scene and confirmed that the 31-year-old male from Lakewood was deceased. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group then carried the body out of the field. The climber has yet to be identified.
Rincon Wall is described on Mountain Project as mostly moderate-level climbing, with face climbs and the occasional roof or crack system. It's a popular climbing crag in the state park, known for having a high density of quality routes. The specific route the climber was on during the time of the apparent fall is unknown.
It is likely the climber was suspected to be free solo climbing on the wall due to lack of gear found at the scene. Free solo climbing is done without a partner or ropes and is extremely dangerous, reserved for only the most experienced climbers. It is a sport with inherent risk, where a single mistake can have serious consequences. The sport was put in the limelight with the 2018 film 'Free Solo,' which featured Alex Honnold.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
