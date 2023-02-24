The recently identified murder suspect in a 27-year-old cold case has been extradited from Florida to Colorado by Denver Police Department detectives, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney's Office.
In October of 1996, the body 35-year-old Terri Turachak was discovered in her Denver-area apartment. An autopsy later determined that she died by strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.
"A significant lead was developed years later when DNA associated with the murder was matched to Ricky Dawson. Dawson was 35-years-old at the time of Ms. Turachak’s murder. Following successive rounds of DNA testing and continued, years long investigation, murder charges were filed against Dawson in early 2023," the release said.
Dawson, 65, appeared in court in Denver on Thursday and was advised of the charges against him including Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Sexual Assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court next on March 23, according to the DA's office.
