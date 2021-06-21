The Sylvan Fire, as seen from Sylvan Lake State Park. Photo Credit: CSP Eagle via Twitter.

The cause of Eagle County's Sylvan Fire remains under investigation, but signs point to lightning, according to officials.

The Sylvan Fire wildfire sparked at around 3:15 PM on Sunday in the area of Sylvan Lake State Park, forcing the park to evacuate and subsequently close to the public.

The fire has been growing on Monday, reaching a size of 1,424 acres, as reported around 3PM. The fire was last reported as being a half-mile away from the state park, burning in the southeast direction with the state park located to the northeast.

Map Credit: InciWeb (screenshot).

A total of sixty personnel are working the blaze with some working to protect structures in Sylvan Lake State Park. The fire is currently 12 miles south of Eagle, 15 miles southwest of Beaver Creek resort, and 22 miles southwest of Vail Resort.

Find more information on the official InciWeb page here.

