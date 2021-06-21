The cause of Eagle County's Sylvan Fire remains under investigation, but signs point to lightning, according to officials.
The Sylvan Fire wildfire sparked at around 3:15 PM on Sunday in the area of Sylvan Lake State Park, forcing the park to evacuate and subsequently close to the public.
The fire has been growing on Monday, reaching a size of 1,424 acres, as reported around 3PM. The fire was last reported as being a half-mile away from the state park, burning in the southeast direction with the state park located to the northeast.
A total of sixty personnel are working the blaze with some working to protect structures in Sylvan Lake State Park. The fire is currently 12 miles south of Eagle, 15 miles southwest of Beaver Creek resort, and 22 miles southwest of Vail Resort.
Find more information on the official InciWeb page here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.