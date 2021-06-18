According to Vail Daily, a repeat car thief named Ulices Venzor, 28 of Denver, was arrested on Monday after allegedly crashing a car that he had stolen into a wall on Vail Pass. After the crash, Venzor took off running down a nearby recreation path that travels along the mountain pass. An officer was able to catch up to him, arresting him at gunpoint.
As a result of this incident, Venzor was charged with motor vehicle theft, driving under restraint, failing to notify after a hit and run, reckless driving, and DUI, with suspicion being that he was under the influence of meth. Venzor has been arrested on car theft-related charges before.
Read about this incident in full detail, including a possible connection to a mountain community vehicle theft ring, on Vail Daily.
Vail Pass is located along I-70 in Colorado. It features many turns, reaching an elevation of 10,666 feet above sea-level.
