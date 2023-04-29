Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. Photo Credit: m-gucci (iStock).

The University of Boulder Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding an assault that took place near campus on Wednesday, according to a news release.

An unidentified suspect reportedly pepper sprayed a CU maintenance worker that was working in the area of 1350 20th Street. The suspect was going through a dumpster at the time, the release said. 

He then reportedly fled the sceme on a bicycle. Police are now asking for anyone with information on the suspect (pictured below) or his whereabouts to contact detectives at 303-492-6666.

