The University of Boulder Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding an assault that took place near campus on Wednesday, according to a news release.
An unidentified suspect reportedly pepper sprayed a CU maintenance worker that was working in the area of 1350 20th Street. The suspect was going through a dumpster at the time, the release said.
He then reportedly fled the sceme on a bicycle. Police are now asking for anyone with information on the suspect (pictured below) or his whereabouts to contact detectives at 303-492-6666.
CUPD is seeking assistance to provide info leading to the ID & location of this male for an assault that occurred on April 26 near 1350 20th ST. The male used pepper spray on a CU employee while the male was going through a dumpster.— CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) April 28, 2023
The male then fled on the bicycle seen below. pic.twitter.com/ET0WeoeQk0
