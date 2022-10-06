The pin drop shows the rough estimate of where the 4600 block of Old Stage Road is, which is in the area of where the body was found. Map Credit: ©2022 Google Maps.

The pin drop shows the rough estimate of where the 4600 block of Old Stage Road is, which is in the area of where the body was found. Map Credit: ©2022 Google Maps.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a suspect has been identified following the discovery of a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road in May 2022.

Hikers found the body west of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, with the death being deemed suspicious. After months of investigation, Marquis Dunlap, 30, was determined to be a suspect in the case and has since been charged with second-degree murder. The victim has been identified as Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30.

Dunlap was already incarcerated at the time he was identified as a suspect, due to unrelated weapons charges.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.

shdaingerj
shdaingerj

More prayers are answered. condolences to family!! Thank you ,GOD! Jess &Shane

