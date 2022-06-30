After a 43-day manhunt, the woman accused of killing world class cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, 25, has been captured in Costa Rica, according to the US Marshals Service.
Kaitlin Marie Armstong, 34, was arrested at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas on June 29. She will be deported and returned to the United States.
It was discovered that Armstrong had used a fraudulent passport to leave the country from Newark International Airport on May 18, arriving in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Her departure from the country took place one week after police responded to a call at an Austin, Texas residence, finding cyclist Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds that would ultimately prove to be fatal.
Armstrong would later leave Austin on May 14, with a homicide warrant issued for her arrest on May 17. She reportedly left the country the following day.
"The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run," said U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. "This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family."
According to the Associated Press, the motive may be related to romance. Wilson started dating Armstrong's longterm boyfriend after the boyfriend and Armstrong split up the previous year. The boyfriend was not listed as a suspect in the case.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.