According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Donald Leroy Harris, 50, was charged for the murder of Matthew Hire, 50. Hire was found shot to death in an RV at the RTD Park-N-Ride lot near I-70 and Morrison Road on April 14.
It's believed that the murder took place on March 25 or March 26, with Harris taken into custody on March 26 due to non-related outstanding warrants. His potential connection to the murder of Hire was unknown at that time.
Upon the discovery of the RV, documents belonging to Harris were found inside of the vehicle. Harris is also believed to be the last person to have seen Hire alive. Harris was also in possession of Hire's Jeep at the time of his late-March arrest, with the murder weapon found in the vehicle. Harris also had the victim's cell phone and keys to the RV, with Hire's blood reportedly found on his clothing.
Given this information, Harris, who was still in custody due to the non-related outstanding warrants, was served the murder charge.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Guess Don Harris is going to have a lot of time to wonder about how the authorities figured out it was him. ;)
Not the brightest bulb in the box . . .
