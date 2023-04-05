The Loveland Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred early on Monday morning at a Dutch Bros coffee shop in Loveland.
The incident occurred at approximately 2 AM at the Dutch Bros located at 125 West 43rd Street.
A video that was shared to the police department's Facebook shows a masked suspect throw a large rock through the window of the coffee shop before entering the building. According to police, the suspect got away with a safe and its contents.
"We understand the person has a mask on, however, the video/photo are incredibly clear and we are hoping someone may have an idea on who this person is. Check out the shoes, clothing, and backpack to see if anything looks familiar," the post reads.
Find the video below:
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Tilley at the Loveland Police Department, and reference case number LP23-0002461.
