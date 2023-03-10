According to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), a suspect has been arrested for the murder of 43-year-old Donaciano Amaya, a man who was reportedly working as a ranch hand for Courtney and Nicole Mallery when he died.
On May 12, 2021, EPCSO was dispatched to the 6000 block of South Johnson Road located in Rush, Colorado to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered Amaya's body.
An investigation turned up several persons of interest, all of which were excluded by DNA evidence. DNA eventually connected an unknown male to the murder.
"On October 10th, 2022, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a Combined DNA Index System, often called CODIS, hit that tentatively identified the unknown male as Kevin Armondo Chaparro-Macias, date of birth February 9th, 1997," the release said.
On February 10, 2023, the sheriff's office received a report from a lab that "strongly implicated" Chaparro-Macias to the unknown DNA sample.
Chaparro-Macias was arrested on March 8 and has since been charged with First-degree Murder. He is currently being held at the El Paso County Jail without bond.
Amaya was reportedly working with Courtney and Nicole Mallery at the time of his death, the two ranchers that have publicly claimed to be the target of a racially charged "reign of terror" by their neighbors and members of EPCSO.
"Unfortunately, various media sources and organizations have grossly misreported this case and accused my office of wrongdoing," said public information officer for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Karla Schmidt.
"False allegations such as the homicide victim being found on Courtney and Nicole Mallery’s property, specifically in a chicken coop located in Yoder, Colorado. False allegations of this homicide being a racially motivated hate message toward the Mallerys. And lastly, false allegations the Mallery’s neighbors colluded with my office in an attempt to force the Mallerys to relocate."
