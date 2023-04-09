A 30-year-old man from Denver was arrested on Saturday, for allegedly being the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a cyclist on Friday night in Lakewood, according to a news release from the Lakewood Police Department.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Wadsworth Boulevard at around 10:00 PM on Friday, after receiving reports of a crash. Upon arrival, police found an adult man with serious injuries. The victim had reportedly been riding a motorized bicycle in the southbound lanes of Wadsworth Boulevard, near 6th Avenue, at the time of the accident.
He later died at the hospital.
"The investigation revealed that the victim was struck by a 2007 Maroon FJ Cruiser that fled the scene. As time passed, Lakewood was notified by the Denver Police Department that they had located the FJ Cruiser in their city and had located the driver," the release said.
The suspected driver, 30-year-old Steven Bielas, was taken into custody on Saturday, and charged with failing to remain at the scene of a crash resulting in death.
Investigators are still working to determine if drugs or alcohol played a roll in this crash.
No further information has been made available at this time.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.