A 46-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, after allegedly stealing an ice cream truck and briefly kidnaping its driver early last month, according to a news release from the Wheat Ridge Police Department.
The incident occurred on the 5300 block of 38th Street, at the Wheat Ridge King Soopers. The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the driver, entered the truck, forced him into the back of it, and drove away.
The suspect eventually let the victim go, and later, ditched the vehicle, police said.
"Thanks to an excellent eyewitness and a very vigilant victim who retained an incredible amount of information about the suspect’s actions and appearance during what was an extremely terrifying and traumatic experience, our detectives were able to identify a suspect," the release said.
According to police, the suspect was already in jail in Denver for other charges, when he was identified. He is now facing several charges including first degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, felony menacing, possessing of a weapon by a previous offender (x2), and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
