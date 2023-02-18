A man was arrested on Thursday night after he allegedly caused extensive property damage, eluded deputies, and rammed a patrol vehicle with a stolen truck, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
At around 11:30 PM on Thursday, deputies observed a person driving a Dodge 2500 pickup truck in north Fort Collins commit several violations, including speeding and refusal to stop.
"The truck driver then lost control and crashed into a transformer, causing a power outage for approximately 4,000 homes. The vehicle was temporarily stuck but broke loose and continued driving away. The truck crashed through a fence at Conifer and Lemay, hit a large pine tree, and continued north on Lemay until a deputy successfully used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) to stop it," the release said.
Another deputy blocked the truck with their cruiser, but the driver proceeded to ram them in an attempt to escape.
"The driver continued trying to accelerate but eventually realized the futility of the effort and surrendered. Deputies safely arrested the driver, identified as Kennedy Queen-Dominguez," the release said.
It was later determined the truck that the suspect was driving had been stolen out of Loveland. Queen-Dominguez was arrested for existing warrants and is facing the following new charges:
- First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer (F3)
- First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft (F4)
- Vehicular Eluding (F5)
- Criminal Mischief - $5,000-$19,999 (F5)
- Criminal Possession of 2 or More Financial Devices (F6)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (PO)
- Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
- Driving Under Restraint/Revocation
- Displaying Fictitious License Plate
- Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident
- No License Plate Light
“Unfortunately, the willingness of suspects to place our community at risk has become a common occurrence, and we continue to see these types of irresponsible and often violent actions towards law enforcement,” said Captain Ian Stewart, who leads the Patrol division.
“We are very fortunate this suspect’s actions did not harm any citizens, despite causing significant damage to property and placing our deputies in danger.”
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Hope he gets plenty of time to rethink the wisdom of stealing vehicles and running from law enforcement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.