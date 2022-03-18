According to survey results recently released by Axios, Colorado is a top spot when it comes to where former students want to live after graduation.
By conducting a survey of 2,109 college students from November 2021 to February 2022, the group determined that Denver was the fourth most popular spot nationwide when it came to where students said they wanted to live after leaving college. Colorado Springs was the ninth most popular spot.
The top spot city was Seattle, Washington.
Read the full report here.
(1) comment
Please move to Seattle, grads! They're the best!
