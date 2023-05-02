Ask a Coloradan where they'd expect to find the most painful commute – there's a good chance they'd say Denver or somewhere in the Denver metro area. That being said, those seeking to avoid the longest commute might want to stay away from a different major city when looking for work.
A recent report from Stacker took a dive into commute time, seeking to determine which Colorado residents spend the most time getting to and from their job.
While Olympic City, USA is known for it's more laid-back nature compared to the hustle and bustle of the Mile High City, Colorado Springs residents were determined to spend more time commuting to work than those in any other Colorado city.
According to Stacker, Colorado Springs residents that commute to work spend about 33.9 minutes commuting each way on average, ranking 135th nationally. Granted, it's worth noting that 27 percent of workers only commute less than 15 minutes each way, with another 48 percent falling into the 15 minute to 30 minute group. This leaves slightly over 19 percent of residents in the 30 minute to 1 hour category and roughly 5.5 percent of residents commuting more than an hour.
While many other cities in Colorado have a larger share of residents commuting 30 minutes to an hour to get to work each way, no city has a higher average time spent in the vehicle each day.
Denver residents, for example, spend 25.5 minutes commuting each way.
Nationally, the average is about 27 minutes of commuting each way.
There's no indication in the report about what might be leading to long commutes in Colorado Springs, though locals could be quick to blame increasing levels of traffic, a growing urban sprawl, and the number of rural towns in the area that are home to commuters to the city.
Find the full ranking here.
(1) comment
Another reason for longer commutes -- taking money away from roads and sending it to multi-modal transportation. The traffic department has been relentless in converting roads to bike paths.
