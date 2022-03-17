As a snow storm that started to hit Colorado on Wednesday night continues into Thursday, some parts of the state are likely to get quite a bit more snow. This comes after some places have already seen more than a foot in 24 hours, specifically the area along I-70 between Golden and Idaho Springs.
Through Friday morning, southern Colorado will likely be hit the hardest, with peaks south of Cañon City and those in the Trinidad area expected to get up to 18 more inches of snow. Hazardous weather conditions are expected to impact travel, with I-25 already having faced a closure near Colorado's southern border.
The area between Denver and Colorado Springs is also expected to get quite a bit more snow – somewhere in the range of four to six inches. That might not seem like a lot, but anyone familiar with this road knows how little precipitation it takes to cause chaos – and that's not even considering the high-end forecast (more on that below).
A widespread portion of the state – pretty much everywhere east of Montrose – will see more snow throughout the day.
Should a high-end snowfall scenario occur, the area between Denver and Colorado Springs gets hit with significantly more snow – perhaps up to 18 inches. This would cause major travel concerns.
First, here's a look at the high-end scenario, which is less likely to occur, but would result in greater impacts and more risk. Note the snow totals in the Castle Rock and Trinidad areas, as these would likely become two points of concern:
Second, check out this 'expected' snowfall scenario. This depicts what is most likely to take place:
As more snow continues to fall in Colorado, travelers should be prepared to encounter adverse conditions. Stay up-to-date with closures on the CDOT website and find weather alerts posted by the National Weather Service.
