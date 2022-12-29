Deeper totals were somewhat of a surprise in Colorado last night, as double-digit totals landed in the west and in the Denver foothills.
Despite the slick conditions on roadways, travel seems to be relatively uninterrupted around the state. Granted, that could change at any moment.
Here's a look at snow totals around the state of Colorado, as reported thus far:
Douglas Pass (Garfield County): 17 inches
Skyway: 15 inches
Evergreen: 14.5 inches
Aspen Park: 14.2 inches
New Castle: 14 inches
Crescent Village: 14 inches
Coal Bank Pass: 14 inches
Black Forest:13.5 inches
Genesee: 12.1 inches
Snowmass Village: 12 inches
Rocky Flats: 12 inches
Crested Butte: 12 inches
Keeney Park: 11.5 inches
Louisville: 11.4 inches
Telluride: 11 inches
Boulder: 9.8 inches
Wheat Ridge: 9.7 inches
Gould: 9.6 inches
Brookvale: 9 inches
Nederland: 9 inches
Crisman: 9 inches
St. Mary's Glacier: 9 inches
Silverton: 9 inches
Evergreen: 8.8 inches
Echo Lake: 8.4 inches
Broomfield: 8.2 inches
Monument: 8 inches
Westminster: 8 inches
Red Mountain Pass: 8 inches
Molas Pass: 8 inches
Denver International Airport: 7.1 inches
Montrose: 7 inches
Stoner: 6.5 inches
Mount Audubon: 6 inches
Falcon: 6 inches
Littleton: 5.8 inches
Eagle: 5.7 inches
Pitkin: 5.5 inches
Gypsum: 5.5 inches
Lafayette: 5.2 inches
Hayden: 5 inches
El Jebel: 5 inches
Grand Junction: 5 inches
Paonia: 5 inches
Parker: 4.8 inches
Cameron Pass: 4.8 inches
Durango: 4.5 inches
Pagosa Springs: 4.1 inches
Woodland Park: 4 inches
Hesperus: 4 inches
Vail: 4 inches
Olathe: 4 inches
Steamboat Springs: 3.7 inches
Arvada: 3.5 inches
Air Force Academy: 3.5 inches
Burlington: 3 inches
Fruitvale: 3 inches
Cedaredge: 2.9 inches
Cripple Creek: 2.5 inches
Longmont: 2.5 inches
Silverthorne: 2.4 inches
Copper Mountain: 2.4 inches
Cascade: 2 inches
Dinosaur: 1.7 inches
Wray: 1.5 inches
Loveland Pass: 1.2 inches
Colorado Springs: Hasn't reported yet, but looks like about 1-3 inches outside the OutThere Colorado office
Find the most recent reports here.
(1) comment
WOW! Lots of snow. You missed Highlands Ranch - home to 103,000 people
