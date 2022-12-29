Whiteout Conditions File photo. Photo Credit: shaunl (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: shaunl (iStock).

 shaunl

Deeper totals were somewhat of a surprise in Colorado last night, as double-digit totals landed in the west and in the Denver foothills.

Despite the slick conditions on roadways, travel seems to be relatively uninterrupted around the state. Granted, that could change at any moment.

Here's a look at snow totals around the state of Colorado, as reported thus far:

Douglas Pass (Garfield County): 17 inches

Skyway: 15 inches

Evergreen: 14.5 inches

Aspen Park: 14.2 inches

New Castle: 14 inches

Crescent Village: 14 inches

Coal Bank Pass: 14 inches

Black Forest:13.5 inches

Genesee: 12.1 inches

Snowmass Village: 12 inches

Rocky Flats: 12 inches

Crested Butte: 12 inches

Keeney Park: 11.5 inches

Louisville: 11.4 inches

Telluride: 11 inches

Boulder: 9.8 inches

Wheat Ridge: 9.7 inches

Gould: 9.6 inches

Brookvale: 9 inches

Nederland: 9 inches

Crisman: 9 inches

St. Mary's Glacier: 9 inches

Silverton: 9 inches

Evergreen: 8.8 inches

Echo Lake: 8.4 inches

Broomfield: 8.2 inches

Monument: 8 inches

Westminster: 8 inches

Red Mountain Pass: 8 inches

Molas Pass: 8 inches

Denver International Airport: 7.1 inches

Montrose: 7 inches

Stoner: 6.5 inches

Mount Audubon: 6 inches

Falcon: 6 inches

Littleton: 5.8 inches

Eagle: 5.7 inches

Pitkin: 5.5 inches

Gypsum: 5.5 inches

Lafayette: 5.2 inches

Hayden: 5 inches

El Jebel: 5 inches

Grand Junction: 5 inches

Paonia: 5 inches

Parker: 4.8 inches

Cameron Pass: 4.8 inches

Durango: 4.5 inches

Pagosa Springs: 4.1 inches

Woodland Park: 4 inches

Hesperus: 4 inches

Vail: 4 inches

Olathe: 4 inches

Steamboat Springs: 3.7 inches

Arvada: 3.5 inches

Air Force Academy: 3.5 inches

Burlington: 3 inches

Fruitvale: 3 inches

Cedaredge: 2.9 inches

Cripple Creek: 2.5 inches

Longmont: 2.5 inches

Silverthorne: 2.4 inches

Copper Mountain: 2.4 inches

Cascade: 2 inches

Dinosaur: 1.7 inches

Wray: 1.5 inches

Loveland Pass: 1.2 inches

Colorado Springs: Hasn't reported yet, but looks like about 1-3 inches outside the OutThere Colorado office

Find the most recent reports here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

jim remley
jim remley

WOW! Lots of snow. You missed Highlands Ranch - home to 103,000 people

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.