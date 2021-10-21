Outside Magazine recently published their list of the 20 most livable towns and cities in America for 2021 and one spot in Colorado made the cut. Most Coloradans might find the pick a bit surprising, too, considering that 'best places' rankings for Colorado generally tend to stick to spots with easy mountain access and a history of attracting national attention.
Outside Magazine's analysis took several factors into consideration, including diversity, sustainability, affordability, and outdoor equity. When all was said and done, Aurora landed a spot on the list.
According to the publication, "Aurora was once written off as a sprawling Denver suburb with a mostly white and aging population." Outside has found that this has changed in recent years, stating that the destination is now Colorado's most multicultural city.
Home to more than 388,000 people, roughly 11 percent of the city consists of parkland, putting 87 percent of residents within a 10-minute walk from a park. According to Outside, Aurora has 103 miles of trails and 8,000 acres of open space, plus a sandy beach and scuba diving opportunities at Aurora Reservoir.
"Those outdoor riches are complemented by diversity that nearly rivals New York City," said Jen Murphy, as quoted by Outside Magazine.
Cherry Creek State Park is another popular outdoor destination in the area, home to one of the state's largest and most popular off-leash dog parks.
Do you agree with Outside Magazine's ranking of Aurora as one of the most livable places in the country or would you have picked another spot in Colorado? Let us know in the comments below.
See Outside Magazine's full list here.
