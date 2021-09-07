From 100-plus degree sunshine one day to wild temperature swings and snow the next: One thing is for sure, Colorado is no stranger to wild weather. 

This same time last year, temperatures soared to 100 degrees along the Front Range with measurable amounts of snow falling within a span of just a few days. 

Drought conditions were extremely bad leading up to an early September snowstorm that dropped more than half a foot of snow over parts of Colorado last year. 

According to a report from 9News winds picked up ahead of the cold front, scorching an additional 70,000 acres in the Cameron Peak Fire located in Larimer County. The 208,913-acre blaze turned out to be largest wildfire ever recorded in state history.

Temperatures dropped into the low 30s as a strong Arctic cold front swept through parts of Colorado on Monday, September 7th, 2020.

Flakes started to fall dropping one inch of snow in Denver just days after the Mile High City hit an all-time September record high of 101 degrees on September 5th, 2020.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported total snowfall accumulations from the early September storm of 1 to 3 inches across much of the Eastern Plains, 3 to 6 inches for towns along the mountains (including Boulder and the western portions of Fort Collins), and 4 to 10 inches for the mountains and foothills situated on the Front Range. 

Here's a look a Trail Ridge Road during last September's storm in Rocky Mountain National Park. 

Trail Ridge Road, September 2020. Photo Courtesy of The National Weather Service.

Trail Ridge Road, September 2020. Photo Courtesy of The National Weather Service. 

Here are some of the records set, according to the NWS

Heat records shattered

  • Record high of 101°F set on 9/5. Highest temperature ever recorded in September, and latest date of 100° reading.
  • Record high of 97° set on 9/6.

With cold records spiking across the state

  • Tied earliest freeze on record (Previously set September 8th, 1962)
  • Tied record low on 9/8 (31°F, last set 1962)
  • Tied record low on 9/9 (31°F, last set 1962)
  • Record coldest maximum temperature on 9/9 (43°F). Previous record was 53°F set in 1989.
  • Tied record low on 9/10 (35°F, last set 1898)
  • Largest 2 calendar day temperature drop in September (62°F drop). Previous record was 59°F set in 1993.

Followed by snow

  • Tied the second earliest snowfall on record for Denver (9/8). Earliest snowfall on record is 9/3/1961.
  • Daily snowfall record set for 9/8 (1.0 inch fell). Previous record was 0.7" in 1962.
  • Daily snowfall record tied for 9/9 (Trace). Previous record was a Trace in 1962.
  • Snapped a streak of 19 consecutive years without September snow in Denver.

Snow can fall in Colorado any time of the year, including in the summer months, especially at high elevations.

Don't let Colorado's weather take you by surprise. Always check the forecast before heading out. Visit weather.gov or mountain-forecast.com for the latest updates. 

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

