From 100-plus degree sunshine one day to wild temperature swings and snow the next: One thing is for sure, Colorado is no stranger to wild weather.
This same time last year, temperatures soared to 100 degrees along the Front Range with measurable amounts of snow falling within a span of just a few days.
🚨🚨🚨🚨— ColoClimateCenter (@ColoradoClimate) September 9, 2020
With did some searching, and we found a station in southeast CO that reported 104° on September 7 and 3.9" of snow on September 9.@Climatologist49, obs time is 6am, which means the 104 actually occurred on the 6th, but some of that 3.9" snow likely fell on the 8th. pic.twitter.com/JazEtY3Qom
Drought conditions were extremely bad leading up to an early September snowstorm that dropped more than half a foot of snow over parts of Colorado last year.
According to a report from 9News winds picked up ahead of the cold front, scorching an additional 70,000 acres in the Cameron Peak Fire located in Larimer County. The 208,913-acre blaze turned out to be largest wildfire ever recorded in state history.
It's not often you'll see a short-term weather story that looks like this from one day to the next. Saving for posterity...@NWSBoulder #cowx #WeatherWhiplash pic.twitter.com/6lsZrCpD8j— ColoClimateCenter (@ColoradoClimate) September 6, 2020
Temperatures dropped into the low 30s as a strong Arctic cold front swept through parts of Colorado on Monday, September 7th, 2020.
Flakes started to fall dropping one inch of snow in Denver just days after the Mile High City hit an all-time September record high of 101 degrees on September 5th, 2020.
Remember a year ago when we went from record heat to snow and record cold in just a couple days? Not this year! We'll stay quite warm and dry through the week.— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 7, 2021
Read all about last year's event and records here... https://t.co/fTkcyhnBiT #COwx pic.twitter.com/eOs2qI9TYn
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported total snowfall accumulations from the early September storm of 1 to 3 inches across much of the Eastern Plains, 3 to 6 inches for towns along the mountains (including Boulder and the western portions of Fort Collins), and 4 to 10 inches for the mountains and foothills situated on the Front Range.
Here's a look a Trail Ridge Road during last September's storm in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Here are some of the records set, according to the NWS.
Heat records shattered
- Record high of 101°F set on 9/5. Highest temperature ever recorded in September, and latest date of 100° reading.
- Record high of 97° set on 9/6.
With cold records spiking across the state
- Tied earliest freeze on record (Previously set September 8th, 1962)
- Tied record low on 9/8 (31°F, last set 1962)
- Tied record low on 9/9 (31°F, last set 1962)
- Record coldest maximum temperature on 9/9 (43°F). Previous record was 53°F set in 1989.
- Tied record low on 9/10 (35°F, last set 1898)
- Largest 2 calendar day temperature drop in September (62°F drop). Previous record was 59°F set in 1993.
Followed by snow
- Tied the second earliest snowfall on record for Denver (9/8). Earliest snowfall on record is 9/3/1961.
- Daily snowfall record set for 9/8 (1.0 inch fell). Previous record was 0.7" in 1962.
- Daily snowfall record tied for 9/9 (Trace). Previous record was a Trace in 1962.
- Snapped a streak of 19 consecutive years without September snow in Denver.
Snow can fall in Colorado any time of the year, including in the summer months, especially at high elevations.
Don't let Colorado's weather take you by surprise. Always check the forecast before heading out. Visit weather.gov or mountain-forecast.com for the latest updates.
