driving sunglare Photo Credit: nycshooter (iStock).

Photo Credit: nycshooter (iStock).

 nycshooter

Everyone seems to love sunshine – until it's so blinding that it makes driving dangerous.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, an intense sun glare shut down eastbound I-70 between Exit 243 at Hidden Valley and US 6 (Exit 248), with the problem presumably being at Floyd Hill – found between these two mile markers and a place where sun glare issues are common.

The closure was announced at about 7:15 AM, with a reopening announced a little over an hour later.

Colorado Department of Transportation has released tips related to this closure and sun glares in the past.

While sun glare closures typically don't last long, they can be very problematic when they take place. In this case, drivers had to detour from the road.

Is there another stretch of road in Colorado where a sun glare is regularly problematic? Let us know in the comments.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.