A storm system expected to bring rain and snow will moving across the state beginning Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
According to Opensnow.com, all mountains could see 'periods of intense snow' throughout the day on Tuesday.
The website's forecast reports that snow could average in the 4-8 inch range and that some areas could see 8-12 inches. The northern San Juan Mountains, the western part of the central mountains, and the far northern mountains have the highest chance for large snow totals, the website reports.
Rain will begin in Boulder at around 11 AM on Tuesday, that will turn into snow showers as the day progresses. Wind gusts in the area could get up 30 mph. Then, on-and-off snow and rain showers will continue through Wednesday night, according to the service.
Grand Junction is more likely to see thunderstorms before 3 PM on Tuesday, and does not have snow in the NWS forecast for this week.
Dry temperate weather will return to much of the state on Thursday and into Friday, though some clouds and rain may remain over the northern mountains north of I-70, Open Snow reports.
