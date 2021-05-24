A summer sunset view of Ferril Lake in Denver City Park. Photo Credit: SeanXu (iStock).

Following a weekend of wild weather in Colorado, complete with multiple tornadoes, the forecast is a bit more tame looking ahead to the next few days. That being said, some severe weather is still possible.

Parts of Colorado could see half-dollar-size hail and cloud-to-ground lightning on Monday, with winds gusting up to 60 mph.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for isolated storms near the Colorado and Kansas border Monday afternoon, and along and north of a Colorado Springs to the Eads line this evening.

Meanwhile, southwestern areas of the state can expect "pleasant spring weather" on Monday with high temperatures ranging in the 50s for higher elevation mountain towns and highs in the 70s for lower valleys. 

Tuesday will also be mostly dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s along the Front Range. 

There will be a slight chance of a thunderstorm developing over the eastern plains on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could potentially become strong or severe. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threat with these storms if they occur.

Sunny skies with drier weather are set to return both Thursday and Friday before shower and storm chances increase through Memorial Day weekend.

Mountain showers also roll in on Wednesday with storm chances every afternoon through Monday.

Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Mountain weather is unpredictable. Always check the weather before you go outdoors, and be sure to check the mountain forecast.

