Following a weekend of wild weather in Colorado, complete with multiple tornadoes, the forecast is a bit more tame looking ahead to the next few days. That being said, some severe weather is still possible.
Parts of Colorado could see half-dollar-size hail and cloud-to-ground lightning on Monday, with winds gusting up to 60 mph.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for isolated storms near the Colorado and Kansas border Monday afternoon, and along and north of a Colorado Springs to the Eads line this evening.
There is a possibility for an isolated storm or two near the CO & KS border this afternoon into the eve, & along & north of a Colorado Springs to Eads line tonight. Confidence is low for this development, but if storms were to develop, they could become strong to severe. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Gex1CmGQbY— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 24, 2021
Meanwhile, southwestern areas of the state can expect "pleasant spring weather" on Monday with high temperatures ranging in the 50s for higher elevation mountain towns and highs in the 70s for lower valleys.
Pleasant spring weather is expected today with highs below normal and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rise throughout the week and wind will cause fire weather concerns. Little precipitation is in the forecast this week. #cowx #utwx pic.twitter.com/8a69EjalqX— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) May 24, 2021
Tuesday will also be mostly dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s along the Front Range.
There will be a slight chance of a thunderstorm developing over the eastern plains on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could potentially become strong or severe. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threat with these storms if they occur.
Sunny skies with drier weather are set to return both Thursday and Friday before shower and storm chances increase through Memorial Day weekend.
Mountain showers also roll in on Wednesday with storm chances every afternoon through Monday.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Mountain weather is unpredictable. Always check the weather before you go outdoors, and be sure to check the mountain forecast.
