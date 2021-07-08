A beautiful sunset on the mountainside overlooking Mount Crested Butte. Photo Credit: RondaKimbrow (iStock).

A beautiful sunset on the mountainside overlooking Mount Crested Butte. Photo Credit: RondaKimbrow (iStock).

 RondaKimbrow

Sunny skies are expected to shine throughout much of the weekend around much of Colorado, with mountain showers also possible.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the 90s and 100s along the Front Range. There will be a chance for afternoon storms with little to no rain and strong gusty winds.

Colorado summer temperatures are ramping up with near-record highs expected on Friday. This weekend's forecast also calls for showers and thunderstorms rumbling over the mountains.

Thunderstorms remain in the forecast Monday through Wednesday next week, with scattered storms in the mountains and isolated storms expected to form over the plains. These storms will likely be accompanied by strong gusty winds and possibly some small hail.

It's also important to note that critical fire weather will be possible across northwest portions of the state.

Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Always check the forecast before hitting the trail, and pack plenty of extra warm layers, sunscreen, water, and food.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.