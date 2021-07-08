Sunny skies are expected to shine throughout much of the weekend around much of Colorado, with mountain showers also possible.
Skies will be mostly sunny on Thursday with highs in the 90s and 100s along the Front Range. There will be a chance for afternoon storms with little to no rain and strong gusty winds.
Hot temperatures are expected today and Friday, especially across the plains on Friday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect the mountains during the afternoon and evening hours, potentially spreading across the plains on Friday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/iHj5IFV2xL— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 8, 2021
Colorado summer temperatures are ramping up with near-record highs expected on Friday. This weekend's forecast also calls for showers and thunderstorms rumbling over the mountains.
Today will be hot with highs near 100° for Denver and the plains! Use caution if you need to spend time outdoors today and Friday, and be sure to stay hydrated. A few showers or storms could produce strong winds this afternoon as well, but don't expect much rainfall. #COwx pic.twitter.com/zfArWiHYva— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 8, 2021
Another hot day on Friday, then a cooling trend but continued dry for the weekend. #cowx pic.twitter.com/X0mf6CWYQW— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 8, 2021
Thunderstorms remain in the forecast Monday through Wednesday next week, with scattered storms in the mountains and isolated storms expected to form over the plains. These storms will likely be accompanied by strong gusty winds and possibly some small hail.
It's also important to note that critical fire weather will be possible across northwest portions of the state.
High pressure overhead will continue to bring triple digit heat to the desert valleys of eastern Utah and western Colorado. Heat Advisories continue through Friday evening. Gusty winds in NE Utah and NW Colorado have prompted Red Flag Warnings today and tomorrow. #utwx #cowx pic.twitter.com/u4duv6QW3T— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) July 8, 2021
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Always check the forecast before hitting the trail, and pack plenty of extra warm layers, sunscreen, water, and food.
