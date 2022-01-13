If you share in my longing for the sunny evening hours of summer, you'll be happy to hear that post-5 PM sunsets for Coloradans are finally back again, with most Coloradans set to experience post-5 PM sunsets within less than a week.
Along the I-25 corridor, in Trinidad – about as far south as it gets in Colorado – the sun will set at 5:03 PM on Thursday, January 13. Further north, in Colorado Springs, the sun will set at 5:00 PM today. In Denver, the sun will set at 4:58 PM tonight, 4:59 PM tomorrow, and 5 PM by Saturday, January 15. Near the state's northern border with Wyoming, Fort Collins will get a 5 PM sunset on Monday, January 17.
Days started getting longer after December 21, but now it's that time of the year when those working 9-to-5s in Colorado's most populated areas will get a sunset on the drive home from the office, soon to have more sunlight for after-work activities. And that's a reason to celebrate.
While those along the Front Range will experience post-5 PM sunsets within a week, those in the northeastern town of Julesberg won't see a 5 PM sunset until January 27. Meanwhile, Grand Junction, in western Colorado, saw its first 5 PM sunset of winter on December 29.
Here's a look at when the sun will set around Colorado tonight:
Aspen: 5:07 PM
Boulder: 4:58 PM
Breckenridge: 5:03 PM
Buena Vista: 5:05 PM
Campo (southeast corner of the state): 4:55 PM
Crested Butte: 5:08 PM
Estes Park: 4:58 PM
Grand Junction: 5:14 PM
Julesberg (northeast corner of the state): 4:44 PM
Leadville: 5:04 PM
Pagosa Springs: 5:12 PM
Pueblo: 5:00 PM
Steamboat Springs: 5:03 PM
Telluride: 5:14 PM
Yes Spencer it happens every single year, it's about as amazing as sunrise.
