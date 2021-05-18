Spring weather impacts have resulted in delays in the construction taking place on the 14,115-foot summit of Pikes Peak. As a result, a closure that was set to be in place through May 23 has been extended into June.
According to the official Pikes Peak website, the summit closure has been extended through June 15, applying to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic. During the closure, visitors are able to access the 13,500-foot Devils Playground area. Various trails can be accessed from this point. Hikers planning to summit the mountain will have to wait, as the summit can not be reached legally on-foot or via road at this time.
The Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to open to the public on May 20. This train ride reaches the summit of Pikes Peak, though it is unclear if or how the experience will be impacted by the closure.
The construction taking place on the summit of Pikes Peak is related to a new visitor center that's being built on top of the mountain. The construction is entering its final stages, with plans for the building to be open to visitors at some point in June.
RELATED: More details on the summit house set to open in June
The Pikes Peak summit isn't the only fourteener summit that's closed in Colorado at this time. Mountains along the Decalibron loop, including Lincoln, Democrat, Cameron, and Bross, are also inaccessible due to a trail closure. This closure is in place due to trespassing and irresponsible use. It is possible that this trail will reopen in June, but no official decision has been publicly released.
