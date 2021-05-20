The U.S. Forest Service is gearing up for another busy summer of motorized and mountain bike travel with the season set to kick off in White River National Forest this Friday, May 21.
Starting on Friday, vehicles such as mountain bikes, OHVs, four-wheel drive, and other wheeled vehicles will be allowed in most areas of White River National Forest.
“We expect this summer to be as busy or even busier than last summer,” stated Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “People should expect to see high numbers of people when they are on the forest.”
Although winter travel rules are coming to an end, several popular trails in the Snowmass Village area remain closed due to the calving season.
Tom Blake, Sequel and other trails in the Elk Camp and Two Creeks vicinity are set to reopen on June 21. The Anaerobic Nightmare, Government and Sugarbowl, trails will also reopen to the public on June 28.
“We are seeing an increasing number of violations from mountain bikers and off-highway vehicles on roads and trails not yet open, as well as from hikers, dog walkers, and cyclists in areas closed for elk calving,” Fitzwilliams said. “Please help us protect roads, trails, and wildlife by being patient – summer will be here soon.”
E-bikes are considered motorized transportation and are only permitted on roads and trails designated for motorized vehicles. Off-road and off-trail travel is prohibited for all motorized and mechanized vehicles.
All forest visitors are responsible for knowing when and where they can hike, drive, or ride. Information is available at www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver and from local ranger districts.
Motor use mountain bike maps can be found here. Camping reservations can be made at www.recreation.gov.
