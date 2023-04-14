Approximately 85-90 employees from the CoorsTek canning facility in Golden were evacuated on Thursday, due to an on-site sulfuric acid spill, according to officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).
The spill occurred at about 5:30 PM, resulting in the closure of 32nd Avenue and McIntyre Street, and 13th Avenue and Ford Road in Golden. These roads have since been reopened.
A truck carrying sulfuric acid caused the spill, officials said.
According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), exposure to sulfuric acid spills can cause irritation to the skin, eyes, teeth, and lungs. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident at CoorsTek.
"Sulfuric acid is used in many industries. It’s used to produce other chemicals, explosives and glue; to refine petroleum; to cure metal; and in lead-based car batteries," the CDC has reported.
The CoorsTek canning facility has since been reopened, JCSO reported.
Used it in the mineral processing plants I worked at for 20 years and I once got just a little bit on my arm, so I can attest to the fact that its' dangerous!
