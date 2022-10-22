Football fans across Colorado could probably admit that the Broncos are having a rough start to the 2022 NFL season, but head quarterback Russel Wilson took another 'L' earlier this month when awkward clips of him recording a Subway commercial went viral online.
In the videos, Wilson is promoting the 'Dangerwich' sub, a name that is inspired by the football star's Twitter handle (@DangeRussWillson). The sandwich has pepperoni, salami, black forest ham, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, green peppers, tomatoes, banana peppers, mayo, and mustard, and is made on an Italian herbs and cheese bun.
Wilson posted the ad on his own socials media accounts earlier this year, but in past weeks it has gotten viral attention for being "awkward" and "cringey."
Check out the videos below:
First Dangerwich tweet that Russ posted back in May is now circulating in the media pic.twitter.com/xtHizxRQix— Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) October 20, 2022
@dangerusswilson Duet this. IF YOU DARE. And get my Dangerwich @Subway #SubwayVault #PassTheSub #foodtok ♬ original sound - Russell Wilson
Subway recently removed the 'Dangerwich' from their menu, causing some to speculate that it may have been due to the online reaction. However, a spokesperson from Subway said that, that is not the case, in a interview with TMZ.
Check some reactions and memes that have been posted on social media below:
Woke up with an appetite for danger… pic.twitter.com/ycTwF5OlAD— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) October 6, 2022
Russell Wilson with a guy wide open in the endzone pic.twitter.com/7a0Jo3mXsO— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 20, 2022
If Brett Rypien beats the Jets, @SUBWAY will you put the Dangerwich back on the menu?— Brett Kane (@BrettKaneRadio) October 22, 2022
Because Monday’s show will be SPICY.
Roger Goodell needs to step in and stop Russell Wilson from posting anymore Dangerwich videos. Please think of the children. pic.twitter.com/9HQ9ocOs6O— Jordañ Loupe (@CantALoupe_FF) October 20, 2022
Man, whoever thought up, approved, produced, directed and decided to air those ads should all be taken out for an afternoon of electroshock! Apparently, he's no danger to anyone, at least on the gridiron.
