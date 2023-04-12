Mapping published on the Colorado State University CoAgMET website shows that temperatures in the area of Iliff, a town in northeast Colorado, rose from sub-freezing to above 90 degrees on Tuesday.
The coldest local temperature recorded in the area on April 11 was 29.4 degrees Fahrenheit, which ultimately rose to a scorching 90.8 degrees high later in the day. That's a swing of 61.4 degrees.
According to CoAgMET, swings this great aren't common. The most recent occurrence of sub-freezing temperatures climbing into the 90s in a single day in Colorado took place in September of 2021 in Gypsum.
Elsewhere in Colorado, daily record high temperature records fell – including in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo, along with other cities around the state. Colorado Springs and Pueblo have also already broken their daily record high for April 12, according to confirmation from the National Weather Service. It's likely Denver will also break its daily record high temperature for a second day in a row.
(1) comment
Hope this doesn't continue and melt the snowpack too soon and result in flooding!
