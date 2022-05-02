Scientists found that an unconventional way of reducing the frequency of deer-auto collisions could be allowing wolves to roam a landscape.
Because wolves prey on deer and also shift deer behavior, they make crashes about 24 percent less common. The researchers looked at data from Wisconsin and said that wolves reduce deer populations and also scare deer away from linear landscape features, including roads, that wolves often prowl.
The research was published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
A prior study found that deer-auto collisions cost more than $8 billion annually in the United States.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published in May of 2021.
(2) comments
Yes, but because there are so many less deer!?!?! Because the wolves killed them!?!?! So there are less deer to cross the roads!?!?! Pretty soon we will see “wolves crossing” signs! LOL! But follow the science!
Why is it that government always tries to find ways to control animal management other than allowing those that purchase license benefit from the over population. I would think if herd control management is needed that hunters should be allowed to be part of the solution....raise limits or extend seasons or something that gives back to those that actually pay to hunt.
