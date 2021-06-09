FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo, skiers enjoy freshly-made snow on Aspen Mountain's opening day of the ski season in Aspen, Colo. Ski areas across the United States experienced a strong rebound this winter season despite public health restrictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. Skier visits to U.S. resorts totaled 59 million this winter season, the fifth best on record, according to the Colorado-based National Ski Areas Association. A visit is considered the use of a lift ticket for any part of the day. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP, File)