Colorado Parks and Wildlife has completed a study aiming to address problems related to Backcountry Search and Rescue (BSAR) operations in Colorado, according to a news release.
The study was prompted by the passage of Senate Bill 21-245, which called for CPW to "...develop recommendations on the issues related to backcountry search and rescue."
The study analyzed several issues within the Colorado BSAR system including coordination structure, workers’ compensation, retirement, compensation and reimbursement, equipment, funding, governmental immunity, training, and public outdoor safety education, the release said. It also conducted a mental and physical health survey on BSAR volunteers around the state.
“Our staff was grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our state partners and reflect on the successes and challenges of BSAR,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow in the release.
“This foundational understanding of the current system helped our study team think about innovative ways to modernize our processes and recommend solutions that will advance BSAR moving forward," he said.
The study found that BSAR teams in Colorado respond to around 3,600 calls every year, which is more than any other state in the county.
"At this point, roughly 2,800 unpaid BSAR responders, who serve on almost 50 nonprofit BSAR teams, give over 500,000 person-hours annually without compensation for training and responding to BSAR incidents. The study also determined that BSAR volunteers spend an average of $1,587 annually out-of-pocket on equipment, fuel, and other expenses to respond to incidents," the release said.
According to CPW, the results of the new study will "fundamentally change" how Colorado Parks and Wildlife support BSAR operations in the future.
“Coloradans love our mountains and open spaces, but increasing backcountry visitation is, unfortunately, pushing the volunteer responders to their limits and outpacing available funding,” said the Director of Colorado Search and Rescue Association Jeff Sparhawk. “This study is incredibly valuable because it allows us to be proactive and look to the future to create a more sustainable system for all of Colorado.”
For more information, find the full study here.
