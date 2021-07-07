Colorado may be a bad bet for retirees, at least according to one recent data analysis.
A recent analysis from Bankrate.com dubbed '2021's Best & Worst States for Retirement' ranked Colorado 34th overall out of all 50 states.
The results of the study were based on five key categories, including affordability (weighted 40 percent), wellness (weighted 20 percent), culture (weighted 15 percent), weather (weighted 15 percent), and crime (weighted 10 percent).
Colorado earned an overall weighted score of 26.75, ranking in 28th for affordability, 9th for wellness, 22nd for culture, 45th for weather, and 37th for crime.
Georgia was ranked at the top, earning the title of best state for retirement in America. Florida, Tennessee, Missouri, and Massachusetts rounded out the top five.
Knowns for its blue crabs, sandy beaches, and the city of Baltimore, Maryland came in last for a second year in a row, brought down by a low affordability ranking and a mediocre weather and culture ranking.
The bottom five states also included Minnesota, Kansas, Montana, and Alaska.
For a full list of all 50 states, click here.
Would you rather retire by the beach or in the mountains? Let us know in the comments section below.
