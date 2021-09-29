This image shows the pedestrian bridge that has been closed. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps

This image shows the pedestrian bridge that has been closed. Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps

According to the City of Durango, the Animas River Trail pedestrian bridge is being closed so that city engineers and designers can inspect its structural integrity. Concerns were raised after a cleaning crew spotted a failure in the steel structure on Wednesday morning.

The bridge was shut down and engineers were immediately called to assess the situation. Upon first review, professionals felt that there was a low risk of failure. Out of an abundance of caution, the bridge was closed until the manufacture is able to assess the situation.

Trailgoers have been instructed to detour along La Posta Road.

The official press release, including a map, can be found here.

