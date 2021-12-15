As strong winds continue to roll through Colorado, Monarch Mountain, near Salida and Monarch Pass, was forced to close for the day on Wednesday, December 15.
Forecasters are calling for wind speeds over 80 miles per hour in the area, making lift operations and travel hazardous. Uphill access is also closed at the resort for the entirety of the day. The current plan is to reopen on Thursday after winds have subsided.
Other resorts around the state are also seeing impacts of the wild weather.
Loveland Ski Area was delayed in opening due to a closure on Westbound I-70 that delayed employee arrival. The stretch of road has since reopened and Loveland plans to start spinning lifts as soon as possible, as of a tweet posted at 8:57 AM.
Near Boulder, Eldora Mountain Resort will be monitoring the weather situation, though they opened as scheduled at 9 AM. This was after a large snow squall moved through the Boulder area, blocking the view of the Flatirons.
UPDATE: Eldora closed the upper mountain lifts due to wind around 10:00 AM. Lower mountain lifts remain open. Updates on Eldora's status can be found here.
As winds ramp up around 10 AM, it's likely additional resorts closures may be put in place, as strong winds can make the use of lifts hazardous.
Most of Colorado's resorts are found in the western half of the state, where winds are expected to be less powerful.
