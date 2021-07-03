Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, strong storms are forecast in Colorado Saturday evening, the National Weather Service reports, which could cause travel delays or poor driving conditions.
The storms are expected to bring gusty winds, hail, and lightning along and east of the Interstate 25 corridor along Colorado's Front Range.
Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon along and east of the I25 corridor. Strong winds, hail, and lightning will be the primary threats. If you're outdoors and hear thunder, head indoors immediately. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Iw7lKaPXqt— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 3, 2021
A Flash Flood Watch was issued about 2 p.m. Saturday for the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon - a section of Interstate 70 that recently experienced damaging mudslides.
When a Flash Flood Watch is issued by the National Weather Service for this burn scar, Colorado Department of Transportation closes the recreation path and rest areas through Glenwood Canyon. For updated road conditions and closures in Colorado, visit CDOT's Travel Center.
A weather outlook reports severe thunderstorms are possible late Saturday in portions of central, east central, south central, and southeast Colorado.
A line of storms is expected to travel east of Limon to La Junta and to Kim in Colorado's eastern plains. Half dollar-size hail, 60 mph winds, and locally heavy rainfall are expected in these storms. Cloud to ground lightning is also possible, meteorologists said.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for northeast Fremont County and south central Teller County about 2:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The warning expires at 3:30 p.m.
Heavy rain can cause disruptions in travel, particularly near fire burn scars, such as rockfalls and mudslides. Always check an official source before traveling to Colorado's mountains. Visit the National Weather Service website for updated weather information.
Colorado Department of Transportation officials warn motorists on westbound U.S. Highway 24 from Colorado Springs to Woodland Park of rockfall debris on the road about 2 p.m. Saturday.
US 24 WB: Debris on roadway between Crystal Hills Blvd and Canon Av. One lane traffic due to a rock slide at mile point 298 westbound west of the cliff dwellings. Expect delays and use caution. https://t.co/XfQ4ef4l8j— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 3, 2021
