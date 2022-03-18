This week's wave of snow has subsided, making way for a couple sunny days ahead. After that, Colorado's first spring snowstorm will likely hit.
During this past storm, the deepest snow totals were officially found in Pinecliffe, Colorado, where 21.7 inches of snow fell, according to the Weather.gov snow map. Nederland also reports getting more than 20 inches. It's likely that even more snow fell at higher elevations.
It's expected that Saturday and Sunday will be sunny and warm for the most part, statewide, but Monday and Tuesday will likely bring another round of widespread wintery weather.
Not much is certain about this storm right now, but the National Weather Service reports that they expect "a strong late winter/early spring storm somewhere over the Central or Southern Rockies early next week."
Looks like winter weather might not be fading quite yet, despite Sunday being the first official day of spring.
Looking out to April 8, the National Weather Service forecasts multiple above-norm temperature and below-norm precipitation weeks ahead. It's looking like this spring is setting up to be a toasty one.
Colorado's snowpack is currently at 100 percent of the to-date 20-year median. A storm next week will be crucial if Colorado is going to have a shot at landing close to the median 20-year snowpack peak considering the drier weeks ahead. Colorado is currently at 83 percent of this peak, 22 days out from when this peak typically occurs.
Find more information on the National Weather Service website.
