According to a Colorado Flood Threat Bulletin provided by the State of Colorado and the Department of Natural Resources, "a strong monsoon surge with embedded mid-level energy will cause scattered to numerous thunderstorms to develop over the mountains by early afternoon" on Friday. Risks associated with this weather will result in a high likelihood of flash floods, likely to result in debris slides, mud flows, and excessive runoff.
Several burn scar areas are at a 'high' level of risk, including Cameron Peak, East Troublesome, and Morgan Creek. A number of other burn scars are at a 'moderate' threat level, including Grizzly Creek, Middle Fork, Sylvan, and Williams Fork. A 'low' threat exists in burn scar areas of Calwood, Decker, and Pine Gulch fires, with no threat in the Spring Creek burn scar area.
Impacted burn scar areas should be avoided by outdoor recreators as the storms roll through today. Flash flooding may also result in travel delays with roads subject to closures. Rainfall and lightning is likely to impact outdoor recreation activities in the mountains.
In terms of how much rain will be falling, one Thursday report noted that up to an inch could fall every 30 to 45 minutes.
Follow along with the forecast on the National Weather Service website. It's also worth noting that this map shows current flood risk. This map is updated regularly and may vary from some static reports.
