Lily Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park, Colorado. Photo Credit: lightphoto (iStock).

The fire danger remains high in Colorado ahead of scorching temperatures expected to reach the 100-degree mark several days next week.

The National Weather Service is warning of "extremely critical" fire weather conditions for Thursday in northwest Colorado.

"Hot dry and windy conditions in ongoing drought will support dangerous fire weather through the afternoon," the weather service warned in a tweet.

Thursday will be mostly hot, windy, and smoky with winds gusting more than 50 MPH and highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible over the northeastern plains this evening bringing the threats of large hail and damaging winds. 

Beautiful weather is expected roll in this weekend despite chances of rain showers and thunderstorms developing over the mountains and plains from Saturday through Wednesday.

Front Range temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s and 90s again by the weekend. Several mountain towns including Breckenridge, Vail, and Aspen will also see highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and 80s.

Record-breaking heat is expected to hit across parts of the state next week.

"Several days with highs in the 100s are in the forecast with the first 100-degree day likely coming on Sunday," the National Weather Service of Grand Junction tweeted. 

Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. If you're going camping or hiking in the mountains this weekend, be sure to check the forecast before heading out. Weather in the mountains can change rapidly from temperature changes, wind increasing, and storms producing heavy rain, lightning, and hail.

