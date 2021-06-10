The fire danger remains high in Colorado ahead of scorching temperatures expected to reach the 100-degree mark several days next week.
The National Weather Service is warning of "extremely critical" fire weather conditions for Thursday in northwest Colorado.
"Hot dry and windy conditions in ongoing drought will support dangerous fire weather through the afternoon," the weather service warned in a tweet.
Hot, windy, and smoky conditions are expected today. Though we likely won't break any record high temperatures today, we'll get close! There is dense fog over the eastern plains currently, but we are expected the fog to mix out by around 9am. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/4Q1K7tjvIq— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 10, 2021
Thursday will be mostly hot, windy, and smoky with winds gusting more than 50 MPH and highs in the low to mid 80s. Isolated showers and storms are possible over the northeastern plains this evening bringing the threats of large hail and damaging winds.
Hot with increasing winds by the afternoon bringing critical fire weather conditions. There will be a chance of isolated strong to severe storms over the NE plains late this evening with large hail and damaging winds being the main hazards. Cooler temperatures for Friday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/g1PGmilf6c— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 10, 2021
Extremely critical fire weather conditions expected tomorrow Thursday June 10th across northeast #UT and northwest #CO. Hot dry and windy conditions in ongoing drought will support dangerous fire weather through the afternoon. See @NWSSPC @nwsgjt @NWSSaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/U0qEVxA49u— National Weather Service (@NWS) June 9, 2021
Beautiful weather is expected roll in this weekend despite chances of rain showers and thunderstorms developing over the mountains and plains from Saturday through Wednesday.
Front Range temperatures will heat up to the upper 80s and 90s again by the weekend. Several mountain towns including Breckenridge, Vail, and Aspen will also see highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and 80s.
Record-breaking heat is expected to hit across parts of the state next week.
"Several days with highs in the 100s are in the forecast with the first 100-degree day likely coming on Sunday," the National Weather Service of Grand Junction tweeted.
🌡️☀️ An extended period of unseasonably hot and potentially record-breaking temperatures is likely next week. Several days with highs in the 100s are in the forecast with the first 100-degree day likely coming on Sunday. #UTwx #COwx pic.twitter.com/bEuu6OnKoU— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) June 10, 2021
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. If you're going camping or hiking in the mountains this weekend, be sure to check the forecast before heading out. Weather in the mountains can change rapidly from temperature changes, wind increasing, and storms producing heavy rain, lightning, and hail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.