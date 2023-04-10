A recent Instagram post from Denver social running group Cool Down highlights one of the state's most unique Strava segments – one found in Denver International Airport.
For those who don't use Strava, this workout app's 'claim to fame' is a feature that allows users to track efforts as a they run or bike 'segments'. These 'segments' are user-designated portions of paths, trails, etc. where times are tracked for comparison among other people using the app and traveling the same route. For example, a user could designate a block of their town's main street as a 'segment', then seeing how their time running down that portion of road compares to other app users on the same stretch. A segment can be as small as a short stretch of neighborhood sidewalk or as grand as the trail that ascends up a mountain.
Or in this case – a segment can be as small as a stretch of airport flooring between two gates.
As shown in the aforementioned Cool Down video, there's a 'segment' located in the B Gates corridor at Denver International Airport that stretches 0.1 miles long and it's called 'Gate Change Gnar.' According to Strava, 131 people have attempted it a total of 210 times, with the record for the short stretch held by Jared Murphy, who ran the segment in 19 seconds in June of 2020 with a blistering 3:11-minute-mile pace.
A short clip about this Strava segment can be found below:
The segment is one of five that exist at Denver International Airport, with the longest being a 0.51-mile run, also in the 'B Gates' area, called 'Escape from Joe Biden's Basement.'
Looking for some extra motivation to get into running or biking? Strava is a great way to track progress over time and a great way to add a level of competition to the activity – whether you're looking to compete against yourself or everyone else on the app. As an ultramarathoner, I've found the app hugely motivating throughout my training over the years – I recommend it to anyone looking to start running or biking, regardless of skill level or experience.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.