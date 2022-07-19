Friends don't lie.
So believe it when we say that two 'Stranger Things'-themed speakeasies that have popped up in Colorado are worth checking out if you're a fan of the show. But don't be slow – they'll only be open for a limited time.
Allusion, a speakeasy hidden within Rooster's House of Ramen, is bringing Hawkins, Indiana to downtown Colorado Springs.
The bar is decorated with 80's nostalgia, Dungeons and Dragons references, and a replica of the iconic Christmas lights scene in Joyce Beyers' living room from season one.
At the cocktail bar's second venue (located behind the walls of the Wobbly Olive in the Powers area of Colorado Springs), the gate to the 'Upside Down' has been opened. There, visitors come face-to-face with the 'Curse of Vecna', Joyce Beyers' "upside down" living room, and of course, beware of the occasional Demogorgon.
The bars will be serving a variety of specialty cocktails to match the theme. Some you might find include:
- Scoops Ahoy— fernet branca, Crème de Menthe, crème de cocoa, and sweet vanilla cream
- Leggo my Eggo— cognac, lemon juice, maple syrup, with an Eggo sugar rim
- Bitchin'—honey vodka, elderflower, pink grapefruit, and cotton candy glitter bitters
- Murray is a Blackbelt— vanilla vodka, coffee liquor, mole bitters, and coconut foam
Allusion rotates the themes of their decorations and drink menu every quarter. Popular themes like 'Harry Potter,' 'Star Wars,' and 'Heroes vs Villains' have been used in the past. According to a post on the bar's Instagram page, 'Stranger Things' has been one of their most successful themes to-date.
The last day to check out the 'Stranger Things' speakeasies is September 17. To make reservations, visit the Allusion website here.
