Numerous Colorado Springs residents reported seeing a series of strange lights in the sky on the night of April 5.
Videos captured show at least six glowing balls in the area above Fort Carson.
Given the proximity to the military base, happenings at this installation were thought to be involved.
Local news station KKTV reached out to Fort Carson, able to determine that the glowing bulbs were flares being used in training, also publishing a video of the sighting that was sent in by a reader.
Colorado is no stranger to UFO sightings, with 12 sightings reported in the International UFO Report Index so far in 2023. While none of those sightings were located in Colorado Springs, a November 29 sighting in 2022 was. That sighting reportedly involved a large object that looked like a rock and was estimated to be miles-long.
This most recent case involving Fort Carson goes to show that many UFO sightings have reasonable explanations behind them, as was the case this week.
Have you ever spotted a UFO in Colorado or do you know someone that has? Let us know in the comments.
Read about 12 more times UFOs were sighted in Colorado in 2023 here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.