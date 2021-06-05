Four tubers were stranded on a river in Colorado after becoming separated from their tubes, according to Poudre Fire Authority in Fort Collins, amid warnings from authorities that the section of river is impassable due to strong flows.
Three of the tubers were stranded along the Cache la Poudre River on a debris pile while the fourth tuber was stuck in the water, the public information officer said on social media Saturday.
The person stuck in the river was rescued first. The other three were subsequently rescued and the tubes were recovered from the water, officials said. One person sustained some bruising and rope burn.
Final Update: Four tubers have been rescued from the Poudre River. Please do not attempt to float from Legacy Park to the Whitewater Park. It is unsafe. pic.twitter.com/mfyUFQe2Af— poudrefire (@poudrefire) June 5, 2021
The tubers were rescued west of the railroad crossing near College Avenue.
Fort Collins authorities are warning the public to not attempt using the river between Legacy Park to the Whitewater Park in Fort Collins due to unsafe conditions.
Wondering if and how you should play on the #PoudreRiver? The truth is, the river is not safe for tubers and small watercraft right now, but if you choose to recreate on the river, read this first!https://t.co/O11QI9EI6y pic.twitter.com/w5JaDIc1ko— poudrefire (@poudrefire) June 5, 2021
Authorities recommend to those who wish to float the Poudre River to safely do so by being aware of the "NO GO" zones on the river. Read more here.
Also on Saturday, two climbers were rescued from Clear Creek Canyon west of Golden, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Backcountry rescues are on the rise in Colorado, with call-outs for help doubling over the last two years.
By purchasing a CORSAR card or by making a donation, you can help reimburse search and rescue teams for costs, such as fuel and equipment, that are incurred while providing help to lost and injured hikers, mountain bikers, skiers, hunters, and more. Read more here about how you can help fund Search and Rescue efforts in Colorado.
Hefty fines and shred their tubes should work !!
