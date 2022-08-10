I've said it before and I'll say it again – that mountain lake cannonball could kill you. One big danger that comes with entering bodies of water in Colorado was highlighted in a recent search and rescue mission that took place at State Forest State Park.
According to Jackson County Search and Rescue, their team was dispatched to rescue two people that had become stranded on an island in Lake Agnes on July 13. The two individuals had reportedly swam out to the island, but their body temperatures dropped too low for them to safely make the return trip back to shore.
Thankfully, the stranded parties called for help instead of attempting to make the swim – something that could have proven to be deadly due to something called cold water shock. In short, the body can shut down when it's suddenly submerged in colder water, resulting in a swimmer's inability to self-rescue, many times leading to drowning. The water doesn't even have to be that cold to be deadly – only about 50 to 60 degrees.
Upon receiving the report of the stranded individuals, Jackson County Search and Rescue responded in cooperation with State Forest State Park rangers, using ice suits to reach the stranded party, bringing the subjects back to shore.
The rescue was ultimately successful.
This case is a good reminder to never underestimate how cold bodies of water are in Colorado. Always wear a life jacket when in or around water.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
(1) comment
looks like they should count their many blessing right!!Jess
