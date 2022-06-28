According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a search and rescue operation took place in the area of the Maroon Bells on Monday, June 27, saving a climber who had become stuck on a scree field.
The 36-year-old male climber in the area of Maroon Peak called for help after nightfall, at about 9:45 PM. Using a two-way emergency communication device, the climber was able to request assistance and let rescuers know that he could use his emergency supplies to remain where he was until the morning.
The area the climber would have been stuck in would have been a steep slope of loose rock, also known as scree. On slopes of this nature, rock falls and slides can be common, posing a major hazard and making movement dangerous, especially when a climber or hiker is off-route.
It may also be worth noting that the terrain in this area is notoriously rugged and loose, with much of the rock being a relatively fragile mudstone.
Crews deployed into the field on Tuesday morning, at about 5:57 AM. A total of fifteen Mountain Rescue Aspen personnel were activated.
Contact was made with the uninjured hiker at about 9:50 AM. The hiker was able to walk out of the area with the guidance of the rescue team. Everyone was out of the field by 1:20 PM.
Officials also issued the following statement: "Many incidents can be prevented by employing proper/effective navigation and route finding, solid backcountry ethics, wise early start/turnaround times, and having a climbing partner. The importance of an emergency two-way communication device with the ability to transmit text proved to be very important in this incident."
One popular two-way communication device is the Garmin inReach. It allows users to track their route and communicate with others via GPS, acting as a safety line when outside of cell coverage. Typically, devices of this nature will require a subscription, but given their life-saving capabilities, it can be worth it.
It's important not to underestimate the difficulties of route-finding in the Colorado backcountry. Always do your best to familiarize yourself with a route prior to leaving the trailhead. In the case of fourteeners, YouTube episodes and guides found on the 14ers.com website can be particularly helpful. Remember though, even with an image of a difficult route in front of you, variances in season or lighting can make the actual path difficult to decipher. Some routes can be much more difficult and dangerous than they appear (and vice versa).
Always let someone know where you're headed and when you're expecting to be back.
Colorado's search and rescue operation is driven by volunteers. If you would like to contribute to the cause, consider purchasing a CORSAR card here.
