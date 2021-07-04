Meteorologists forecast "cloud-based fireworks," also known as thunderstorms, for parts of Colorado on 4th of July Sunday.
Thunderstorms are expected across the Pikes Peak region, eastern mountains, and the Interstate 25 corridor along the Front Range in Colorado Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Scattered non-severe thunderstorms are possible from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. over the Pikes Peak region, the eastern mountains, and the I-25 corridor. Flash flooding is likely if a storm develops over burn scars including the Spring, Decker, Junkins, and Hayden Pass scars.
The forecast for Colorado Springs shows a high temperature of 86 degrees and showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 70%, the weather service reports.
There is a high chance for a severe storm near the Colorado-Kansas border between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The main hazards under the strongest storms will be 1-inch hail and 60 mph winds.
For northeast and north central areas of Colorado, thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Storms will form over the higher terrain and move east to southeast across the Denver Metro area after 1 p.m. and the eastern plains after 3 p.m. Main impacts include moderate to heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds, and lightning.
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast after 2 p.m. in the Denver Metro area. Conditions will improve after 8 p.m. across the region.
Check with the National Weather Service for official, updated information.
