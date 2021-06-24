Get ready for a stormy weekend with cooler temperatures ahead. Cloudy skies will take over much of Colorado, with thunderstorms expected to start rumbling on Thursday.
Highs are expected to be about 10 degrees cooler on Thursday compared to previous days with isolated thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rains, hail up to the size of quarter, strong damaging winds, and lightning possible in the afternoon and late evening hours. Several areas will be impacted, including north of Highway 50, the Palmer Divide, and far eastern plains of Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca counties.
It will be roughly 10° cooler today than yesterday. There will be a chance of light morning showers followed by mostly sunny skies around midday. By the afternoon, scattered storms will form. Some storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph across the far eastern plains. #COwx pic.twitter.com/bvUtleXc2Q— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 24, 2021
Friday through Wednesday widespread stormy weather is likely to continue around much of Colorado, bringing a chance of large hail, strong winds, and cloud-to-ground lightning in impacted areas. An isolated tornado is also not out of the question, according to forecasters. Weather will vary by location during this period, making it important to stay up-to-date with the local forecast.
Strong to severe storms will begin on Friday and Saturday, particularly powerful in the southeast plains region. Precipitation is also expected on most of Colorado's mountains and along the Front Range during this time.
The chance for severe thunderstorms will increase on Friday across the southeast plains. Large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado will be possible. Burn scar flash flood risk will increase, especially for Saturday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/8STtbxHEfO— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 24, 2021
Snow could also return to the mountains this weekend, with several inches of accumulation expected on some of the state's highest peaks.
Flash flooding is also possible as moisture levels rise, especially on Saturday, across the Junkins fire and Spring fire burn scars.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. If you're headed to the mountains this weekend, be prepared for cold temperatures and possibly some snow. Check the forecast using Weather.gov and Mountain-Forecast.com.
