Strong storms brought heavy rain to Colorado's Front Range on Thursday, causing flash flooding in some areas with more rain likely on the way.

Many streets in Greeley experienced flash flooding on Thursday afternoon after torrential downpours dropped an estimated 3 to 4 inches of rain in about an hour over the city, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

A flash flood warning was issued Thursday afternoon until 3:30 PM for the city of Greeley.

In a tweet on Thursday, the NWS wrote "Heads up Greeley! Radar and rain gauge observations show up to 3-4" of rain in the last hour! We're starting to see reports of street flooding and stalled vehicles."

Photographs and videos posted to Twitter showed rain water rushing through the streets of Greeley.

Flash flooding was also reported along Highway 86, just east of Kiowa, according to the NWS. 

Several rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms are expected again this weekend, increasing the threat for flash flooding each afternoon and evening from Saturday through Thursday.

Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Drivers are advised to use extreme caution on the roads. If you encounter flooded roads, turn around to avoid potential drowning. 

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

