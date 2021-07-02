Strong storms brought heavy rain to Colorado's Front Range on Thursday, causing flash flooding in some areas with more rain likely on the way.
Many streets in Greeley experienced flash flooding on Thursday afternoon after torrential downpours dropped an estimated 3 to 4 inches of rain in about an hour over the city, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.
A flash flood warning was issued Thursday afternoon until 3:30 PM for the city of Greeley.
In a tweet on Thursday, the NWS wrote "Heads up Greeley! Radar and rain gauge observations show up to 3-4" of rain in the last hour! We're starting to see reports of street flooding and stalled vehicles."
Heads up Greeley! Radar and rain gauge observations show up to 3-4" of rain in the last hour! We're starting to see reports of street flooding and stalled vehicles. If you come across flooded roadways, Turn Around, Don't Drown! #cowx pic.twitter.com/JGf7xrCvlt— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 1, 2021
Photographs and videos posted to Twitter showed rain water rushing through the streets of Greeley.
Flash flood warning in effect in Greeley this afternoon and we had heavy rain and a lot of water on 11th Avenue and at the intersection with 13th Street. #cowx #coloradoweather @NWSBoulder pic.twitter.com/s0pygZyKRc— Anne Giles Delaney (@AnneGDelaney) July 1, 2021
People in Greeley are going to need a boat. https://t.co/9Y50UZN2Md— Next with Kyle Clark (@nexton9news) July 1, 2021
🎥: Herbie Roberts pic.twitter.com/8Vty65yRh1
Flash flooding causes dangerous driving conditions:— AccuWeather (@accuweather) July 2, 2021
Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Greeley, Colorado, yesterday, which turned roads into rivers. https://t.co/pqYFl5Imci pic.twitter.com/ccmEG4m1q0
#cowx crazy rain and hail in Greeley this afternoon pic.twitter.com/pB743cvrcP— troy pachner (@CoachPachner) July 1, 2021
Greeley got hit with a 50 year rain storm downtown today. This was more than an hour after the storm ENDED. pic.twitter.com/09gDvgzHMh— Biddlyum Bumbawaybay (@PoseidonsFist) July 2, 2021
Flash flooding was also reported along Highway 86, just east of Kiowa, according to the NWS.
reports of flooding just east of Kiowa along Highway 86. #cowx https://t.co/rOJIXuHMcC— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 1, 2021
Several rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms are expected again this weekend, increasing the threat for flash flooding each afternoon and evening from Saturday through Thursday.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Drivers are advised to use extreme caution on the roads. If you encounter flooded roads, turn around to avoid potential drowning.
