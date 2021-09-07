The Grizzly Creek Trail and Grizzly Creek Canyon will remain closed due to significant damage from summer storms.
U.S. Forest Service officials say "the trail was cut by flows in several places, leaving banks over 10 feet high, while several other areas of the trail are buried in several feet of debris."
Grizzly Creek Trail is located just west of Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon. The 7.9-mile out-and-back trail was damaged in mudslide debris flows after heavy rain storms in late July. These are the same storms that also shut down Interstate 70 for nearly two weeks through Glenwood Canyon and caused extensive damage to the Hanging Lake Trail. The interstate has since reopened, while the popular alpine lake trail remains closed through at least the end of summer.
There is some good news for hikers in the Glenwood Springs area. The Jessie Weaver Trail situated in No Name Canyon remains open, suffering only one debris flow at the first creek crossing. The trail gains 2,549 feet in 4.5 miles, one way (nine miles roundtrip).
Hikers are encouraged to stay aware of the increased risk of rock fall, hazard trees and flooding in areas burned by wildfire.
