Big snow totals were in the forecast for Colorado and, as predicted, big totals have landed – with more snow still on the way.
The National Weather Service reports that 32 inches of snow fell on 12,185-foot Mount Zirkel, found near Steamboat Springs, between 11 AM on Tuesday and 9 AM on Thursday. Snow has continued to fall in the area since.
Big totals from the ongoing storm have also been reported at St. Mary's Glacier (near Idaho Springs) and Arapahoe Peak (northwest of Nederland), showing totals of 30.2 and 30 inches, respectively.
Other notable spots that have seen big snowfall during the ongoing storm include Cameron Pass (23 inches), Longs Peak (21 inches), Brainard Lake (20 inches), Silverthorne (18 inches), Loveland Pass (17 inches), Berthoud Pass (17 inches), Steamboat Springs (15.9 inches), Grand Lake (14.2 inches), Nederland (13.5 inches), and Blue River (13 inches).
It's also worth noting that Rabbit Ears Pass reported 26.5 inches, as of 8:15 PM on Wednesday night, with snow set to continue. A Thursday snow total update for this spot is yet to be released, but it will likely land above 30 inches, with the road currently closed due to dangerous conditions.
Meanwhile, some parts of the Denver metro area also ended up getting a decent amount of snow. Boulder reported around 8 inches, Longmont and Golden both reported around 6.5, and downtown Denver saw around 4 inches. Colorado Springs was missed, though a couple inches landed in the Monument area found north of the city.
Southwestern Colorado mountains, which have been getting hammered with snow in recent weeks, saw low totals and were mostly missed.
This wave of snow is expected to continue into the evening hours of Thursday in the state's northern and northwest mountains.
See additional snow total information here and be on the lookout for an update to the Rabbit Ears Pass snow total.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.